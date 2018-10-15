UK PM May says Brexit deal still within reach

After negotiations ground again to a halt, this time over Ireland, British civil servants have begun preparing for the country to crash out of the EU without a deal.

by

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May says a deal for the UK's withdrawal from the European Union is still within reach.

    May was speaking to parliament after Brexit negotiations broke up yet again without agreement after the negotiations hit a roadblock on the subject of Ireland.

    Despite her optimism, May has already been fighting with pro-Brexit ministers who feel she is still tying the UK too closely to the EU and British civil servants have begun preparing for the country to crash out of the bloc without a deal.

    Al Jazeera's Jonah Hull reports from London.

