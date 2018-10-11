Uganda landslide kills seven amid heavy downpours: Red Cross

At least seven people have been killed in a "massive landslide" after heavy rains in eastern Uganda, the local Red Cross said.

"The preliminary report indicates that the number is likely to increase from the reported seven but we are yet to establish the actual numbers," Uganda Red Cross spokesperson Irene Nakasiita said in a statement on Thursday.

Nakasiita described the situation as tense with "community members scared and fleeing from their homes".

"In the meantime, the whole district, Bududa is still experiencing heavy downpour and we are expecting more of the same in other landslide prone areas," she added.

Government efforts to move vulnerable people to neighbouring districts have faced resistance from residents.

Bududa district in the foothills of Mount Elgon, which lies on the border between Uganda and Kenya, is a high risk area for landslides.

At least 100 people were reported killed in a landslide in Bududa in March 2010 and in 2012, landslides destroyed three villages.