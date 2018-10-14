Uganda buries its dead after landslide disaster

A river near Mount Elgon, burst its banks on Thursday, sending mud and boulders down a mountainside, flattening the villages in its path.

Landslides have become more frequent in Bududa, as the growing population's need for timber and fuel has stripped many of the trees out of the mountain's fragile slopes.

Today, that timber is being used to build coffins instead of homes in a community where landslides have become tragically common.

Al Jazeera's Malcolm Webb reports from the village of Wanjenwa, in Bududa, where relatives have begun burying the dead.