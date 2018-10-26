Turkey: Khashoggi investigation with Saudi is getting 'difficult’

Saudi Arabia has described the killing of Jamal khashoggi inside its consulate in Istanbul as a mistake committed by rogue elements.

Both Turkey and Saudi Arabia are conducting their own investigations, but Turkish government sources told Al Jazeera that working together is proving more difficult. The sources said the Saudis were denying access to Turkish investigators to thoroughly inspect a well in the garden of the Saudi consul generals home.

Al Jazeera's Charles Stratford reports from Istanbul.