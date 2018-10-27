Trump and Obama ask supporters for 'civility' after mail bombs

President Trump and former President Obama held competing rallies before the US midterm elections and both blamed the other for the negativity in American politics, while condemning the bombings.

by

    Hours after a Trump supporter, Cesar Sayoc, was arrested in Florida in the bomb case, Trump told a political rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, that political violence must never be tolerated.

    But any attempt to heal political divisions was quickly set aside as Trump renewed attacks on his usual targets - the news media.

    “Media’s constant unfair coverage, deep hostility and negative attacks only serve to drive people apart and undermine healthy debate,” Trump said.

    Former US president Obama also held a rally on Friday to campaign for Wisconsin Democrats. He said, “Whatever your political background I hope you think it’s wrong to hear people vilifying people, calling them enemies. Then you’re suddenly concerned about civility?”

    Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports.

