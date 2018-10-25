Trump claims Middle Easterners part of migrant caravan

On the move again, the Central American migrant convoy marches across Mexico, towards the US, even as Washington issues another warning.

by

    Thousands of Central American migrants, mostly from Honduras, are pressing on with a long trek across Mexico into the United States.

    That is despite a warning from US President Donald Trump that they will not be allowed to enter the country illegally.

    In remarks to reporters on Monday, Trump told them, "Go into the middle of the caravan, take your cameras and search, okay? You are going to find MS-13, you are going to find Middle Eastern, you are going to find everything."

    The migrant caravan has become a dominant issue in campaigning for November's midterm elections in the US.

    Al Jazeera's John Holman reports from Chiapas in southern Mexico.

