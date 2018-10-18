Top Afghan official killed in shooting, US general unhurt

The top US commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, has escaped unhurt in what appears to be an insider attack inside the governor's compound in Kandahar province but the powerful police chief General Abdul Razeq was killed, officials said.

A senior security official said on Thursday the governor's bodyguard opened fire and hit Razeq, one of Afghanistan's most powerful commanders with a fearsome reputation as an enemy of the Taliban, in the back as soon as officials came out of the meeting.

"Provincial officials including the governor, the police chief and other officials were accompanying the foreign guests to the plane when the gunshots happened," said Said Jan Khakrezwal, the head of the provincial council.

The governor and the local head of the intelligence service were wounded in the attack claimed by the Taliban.

Several Afghan and international security officials confirmed Razeq's death.

At least two US soldiers were wounded in the incident, a statement by NATO's Resolute Support Mission said.

Miller had been attending a high-level security meeting with security officials ahead of parliamentary elections on Saturday.

Taliban, which boycotts the elections, has carried out several attacks killing more than 30 people, including at least 10 candidates.