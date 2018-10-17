Taliban attacks threaten Afghan parliamentary elections

Continuing Taliban attacks in Afghanistan are threatening to disrupt Saturday's parliamentary elections.

Fighters have ramped up attacks on military personnel and they have warned that polling stations will be targeted.

The elections on Saturday will be the third parliamentary elections since the US invasion in 2001. Unlike the previous two, this year's crop of candidates are largely young and independent, but with the government closing polling stations in rural areas and Afghans concerned about the security of the stations that remain open, the quality of the candidates may not make a difference.

Al Jazeera's Hashem Ahelbarra reports from Kabul.