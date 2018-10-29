Suicide attack targets Afghanistan election workers in Kabul

A suicide bomber detonated explosives near Afghanistan's Independent Election Commission (IEC) headquarters in Kabul on Monday, injuring at least six people, officials said.

The IEC spokesman says a staff vehicle was targeted and left at least four election officials and two policemen wounded.

Last weekend, there was a string of similar attacks during the country's parliamentary elections.

Voting was suspended by a week in Kandahar province after the Taliban killed a prominent police chief.

Al Jazeera's Jennifer Glasse joins us now from Kabul with the latest updates.