Suicide attack targets Afghanistan election workers in Kabul

A suicide bomber blew himself up near a vehicle as it entered the head office of Afghanistan's Independent Election Commission on Monday, wounding at least six people, officials say.

    A suicide bomber detonated explosives near Afghanistan's Independent Election Commission (IEC) headquarters in Kabul on Monday, injuring at least six people, officials said.

    The IEC spokesman says a staff vehicle was targeted and left at least four election officials and two policemen wounded.

    Last weekend, there was a string of similar attacks during the country's parliamentary elections.

    Voting was suspended by a week in Kandahar province after the Taliban killed a prominent police chief.

    Al Jazeera's Jennifer Glasse joins us now from Kabul with the latest updates.

