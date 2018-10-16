Stephen Hawking's final book entreats readers: 'Shape the future'

The final writings of world-famous physicist Stephen Hawking have been compiled in a book.

In Brief Answers to the Big Questions, Hawking looks at the origins of our planet, the controversial role of genetics and the threat of artificial intelligence.

Although Hawking was known for his work on cosmology and black holes, his final book is a "reflection of his humanity" and his hopes that dangerous new technologies could not just destroy, but also unite and revolutionise human life.

Al Jazeera's Catherine Stancl was at the book's launch at the London Science Museum.