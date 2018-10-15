Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya faces ICC corruption charges

Sri Lanka's former cricket captain Sanath Jayasuriya has been charged with two counts of breaching the International Cricket Council's (ICC) anti-corruption code, the sport's world governing body said.

The first charge against Jayasuriya included the "failure or refusal" to cooperate with an investigation carried out by the ICC's anti-corruption unit, according to a statement on Monday.

The second charge included the "concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation".

The ICC gave Jayasuriya 14 days to respond to the charges, but did not state which matches the charges and investigation relate to.

It recently said Alex Marshall, general manager of the anti-corruption unit, was overseeing a probe into potential corrupt practices over "serious allegations" in Sri Lanka.

The world body said it has provided a detailed briefing to the country's president, prime minister and sports minister.

Jayasuriya, who was also the former Sri Lanka Cricket Chair of Selectors, has not yet commented on the charges.

The 49-year-old famously led Sri Lanka to its first and only victory at the World Cup in 1996 and is widely considered one of the greatest batsmen in history.

After a 22-year-long career that ended in 2011, Jayasuriya served on the Sri Lankan parliament and became the national team's chairman of selectors.

Last year, the Jayasuriya-led selection panel resigned en masse following protests over Sri Lanka's slump in form.

Jayasuriya, who was Sri Lanka's captain from 1999 to 2003, amassed 6,973 runs at an average of just over 40 in 110 Test matches played.

That puts him behind only Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene in his country's all-time list.

But it was in the shorter form of cricket that he really stamped his name on the game.

He scored 13,430 runs in the game's One Day format - a total bettered only by Sangakkara, India's Sachin Tendulkar and Australia's Ricky Ponting.