It has been called the biggest bank fraud in the South African history.

More than $130m was stolen from VBS Mutual Bank, leading to its collapse.

In his maiden budget speech, the local media reported, South Africa's Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has suggested the bank can be saved.

But if it isn't, it's the poor who'll end up paying the ultimate price.

Al Jazeera's Fahmida Miller from Limpopo province, South Africa.