Son of Egypt's former President Mohamed Morsi arrested in Cairo

Egyptian police have detanied the youngest son of ousted former president Mohamed Morsi from his home on the outskirts of Cairo, his family and security sources said.

Abdullah Morsi was taken into custody by security personnel for questioning on Wednesday, along with his ID and mobile phone, his brother Ahmed said, adding he would be released later in the day.

Two security sources said Abdullah was arrested on charges of "spreading false news", in connection with an interview he gave to the Associated Press news agency last week that focused on his father's detention.

The former president, a senior figure in the banned Muslim Brotherhood group, has been jailed and held in solitary confinement since the army, led by then-general and now President President Abdul-Fattah el-Sisi, overthrew him in 2013, following mass protests against his rule.

Ahmed told Reuters news agency the police officers did not present a warrant for his brother's arrest and said they were taking Abdullah for questioning.

An interior ministry spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment.

Abdullah is the youngest of Morsi's five children and was sentenced to a year in jail in 2015 for alleged drug possession.

Another son, Osama, is also in prison and was among hundreds recently sentenced in connection with protests against Mohamed Morsi's overthrow.

Abdullah's latest arrest comes just days after he told AP news agency in an interview that his father's health had deteriorated due to prison conditions and that the family was rarely allowed to visit.

Abdullah said he was seeking more visitation rights and better health care for his ailing father.

In a report published earlier this year, a panel of British MPs and lawyers said Morsi is being imprisoned in standards lower than those sanctioned by international law, which could lead to an early death.

Since his removal, the former president has been tried in several different cases.

In April 2015, he was sentenced to 20 years on charges of ordering the arrest and torture of protesters in clashes outside the presidential palace in 2012.

In September 2016, he was sentenced to another 25 years in prison on charges of passing intelligence to Qatar. And in December 2017, Morsi was also sentenced to three years on charges of insulting the judiciary.

The Morsi family is now worried Abdullah will be held indefinitely.

After Morsi's 2013 ouster, Sisi unleashed a fierce crackdown on the Brotherhood.

Sisi's supporters say the president, who was re-elected in March, has been trying to combat an Islamist insurgency and restore order following years of chaos after the Arab Spring demonstrations forced former president Hosni Mubarak to step down in 2011.