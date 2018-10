Turkish security sources say they have proof that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

They say a smartwatch worn by Khashoggi transmitted audio from inside the building to a phone he had given to his fiancee who was waiting outside.

Meanwhile, the Saudi interior minister maintained that the allegations that there were orders to kill Khashoggi are "baseless lies".

Al Jazeera's Jamal Elshayyal reports from Istanbul.