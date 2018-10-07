Serb nationalist wins seat in Bosnia's presidency, says party

Bosnian Serb nationalist leader Milorad Dodik has won the job of a Serb member in the country's tripartite inter-ethnic presidency with 55 percent of votes, his party has said, based on 72 percent of ballots counted.

Sunday saw about 3.3 million Bosnians cast ballots to elect an array of institutions in the country's complex governing system, which was created by a peace accord that ended the war 25 years ago that killed 100,000 people and left millions homeless.

The country consists of two regional mini-states - one Serb-run and a Muslim-Croat entity - with joint institutions in a central government.

The ballot was seen as a test of whether Bosnia will move towards integration in the European Union and NATO or remain entrenched in rivalries stemming from the 1992-95 war.

Tense campaign

The campaign was marred by divisive rhetoric and allegations of irregularities that fueled tensions.

In a show of widespread popular discontent with Bosnia's politicians, thousands rallied at anti-corruption protests on Friday in Sarajevo and in the main Serb city of Banja Luka.

Bosnia's Serbs and Croats want to move closer to their ethnic kin in neighbouring Serbia and Croatia, while the Muslims want to keep Bosnia together. The issue was at the core of the 1990s' war.

The election's main focus was the Bosnian presidency because of the candidacy of Dodik, who advocates eventual Serb separation from Bosnia.

He is a key Balkan ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and his victory would mean stronger influence of Russia.

The West has hoped prospects of EU and NATO membership would encourage nations in the Balkans to solve their disputes stemming from the dissolution of the former Yugoslavia. Russia opposes any more Balkan countries joining NATO.

Republika Srpska

Dodik shifted to the race for the Bosnian presidency because of term limits for his current job leading the Bosnian Serb regional mini-state.

His ruling coalition hopes to maintain a firm grip on power in the Serb region.

He urged the voters on Sunday to elect a "compact and unified" government that will preserve the unity of Republika Srpska, the Serb entity and work to further benefit it.

The current Serb member of the federal presidency and a relative moderate, Mladen Ivanic, is also running, backed by an opposition Serb coalition that hopes to undermine Dodik's rule.

Ivanic was also optimistic on Sunday. "I wouldn't run if I didn't believe I could win," he said.

Croat mini-state

The main ethnic Croatian presidential candidate, Dragan Covic, is also dashing hopes that Bosnia will be strengthened as a multi-ethnic union.

Covic seeks the formation of a third government body, a Croat mini-state that would spell further fragmentation for the fragile nation.

He urged voters to "deliver a clear, new message" they want to turn Bosnia into a country of "absolute constitutional equality" for all ethnic groups.

Liberal candidates who back a civil society free of ethnic divisions largely have been pushed to the margins.