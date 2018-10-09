Senegal faces water shortage crisis

Along with an increasing number of countries around the world, Senegal is trying to handle a shortage of potable water.

Aid agencies say a quarter of Senegal's population lacks basic water access, with some homes completely cut off for months.

The government has announced plans to build the country's first desalinisation plant, but it is facing opposition from groups who worry about the damage to the site, considered sacred land, and the ecosystem surrounding it.

Al Jazeera's Nicolas Haque reports from Dakar.