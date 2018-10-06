How did US Senators vote on Kavanaugh?

The US Supreme Court voted 50-48 on Saturday to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court, pushing the court further to the right.

The vote ended a brutal and divisive battle after sexual assault allegations against the judge were made. Kavanaugh has denied the accusations.

Here's a look at how each senator voted.

Voted in favour of the nomination

Republicans

Lamar Alexander - Tennessee John Barrasso - Wyoming Roy Blunt - Missouri John Boozman - Arkansas Richard M Burr - North Carolina Shelley Moore Capito - West Virginia Bill Cassidy - Louisiana Susan Collins - Maine Bob Corker - Tennessee John Cornyn - Texas Tom Cotton - Arkansas Michael D Crapo - Idaho Ted Cruz - Texas Michael B Enzi - Wyoming Joni Ernst - Iowa Deb Fischer - Nebraska Jeff Flake - Arizona Cory Gardner - Colorado Lindsey Graham - South Carolina Charles E Grassley - Iowa Orrin G Hatch - Utah Dean Heller - Nevada John Hoeven - North Dakota Cindy Hyde-Smith - Mississippi James M Inhofe - Oklahoma Johnny Isakson - Georgia Ron Johnson - Wisconsin John Kennedy - Louisiana Jon Kyl - Arizona James Lankford - Oklahoma Mike Lee - Utah Mitch McConnell - Kentucky Jerry Moran - Kansas Rand Paul - Kentucky David Perdue - Georgia Rob Portman - Ohio Jim Risch - Idaho Pat Roberts - Kansas Michael Rounds - South Dakota Marco Rubio - Florida Ben Sasse - Nebraska Tim Scott - South Carolina Richard C Shelby - Alabama Dan Sullivan - Alaska John Thune - South Dakota Thom Tillis - North Carolina Patrick J Toomey - Pennsylvania Roger Wicker - Mississippi Todd Young - Indiana

Democrats

Joe Manchin III - West Virginia

Voted against the nomination

Democrats

Tammy Baldwin - Wisconsin Michael Bennet - Colorado Richard Blumenthal - Connecticut Cory Booker - New Jersey Sherrod Brown - Ohio Maria Cantwell - Washington Benjamin L Cardin - Maryland Thomas R Carper - Delaware Bob Casey - Pennsylvania Chris Coons - Delaware Catherine Cortez Masto - Nevada Joe Donnelly - Indiana Tammy Duckworth - Illinois Richard J Durbin - Illinois Dianne Feinstein - California Kirsten Gillibrand - New York Kamala Harris - California Maggie Hassan - New Hampshire Martin Heinrich - New Mexico Heidi Heitkamp - North Dakota Mazie K Hirono - Hawaii Doug Jones - Alabama Tim Kaine - Virginia Angus King - Maine Amy Klobuchar - Minnesota Patrick J Leahy - Vermont Edward J Markey - Massachusetts Claire McCaskill - Missouri Robert Menendez - New Jersey Jeff Merkley - Oregon Christopher S Murphy - Connecticut Patty Murray - Washington Bill Nelson - Florida Gary Peters - Michigan Jack Reed - Rhode Island Bernie Sanders - Vermont Brian Schatz - Hawaii Chuck Schumer - New York Jeanne Shaheen - New Hampshire Tina Smith - Minnesota Debbie Stabenow - Michigan Jon Tester - Montana Tom Udall - New Mexico Chris Van Hollen - Maryland Mark Warner - Virginia Elizabeth Warren - Massachusetts Sheldon Whitehouse - Rhode Island Ron Wyden - Oregon

Voted 'present'

Republican Lisa Murkowski - Alaska (Murkowski was opposed to the nomination, but voted "present" as a courtesy to Montana Senator Daines who is out of town)

Not present