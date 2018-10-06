How did US Senators vote on Kavanaugh?

The US Supreme Court voted 50-48 on Saturday to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court, pushing the court further to the right.
The vote ended a brutal and divisive battle after sexual assault allegations against the judge were made. Kavanaugh has denied the accusations.
Here's a look at how each senator voted.
Voted in favour of the nomination
Republicans
- Lamar Alexander - Tennessee
- John Barrasso - Wyoming
- Roy Blunt - Missouri
- John Boozman - Arkansas
- Richard M Burr - North Carolina
- Shelley Moore Capito - West Virginia
- Bill Cassidy - Louisiana
- Susan Collins - Maine
- Bob Corker - Tennessee
- John Cornyn - Texas
- Tom Cotton - Arkansas
- Michael D Crapo - Idaho
- Ted Cruz - Texas
- Michael B Enzi - Wyoming
- Joni Ernst - Iowa
- Deb Fischer - Nebraska
- Jeff Flake - Arizona
- Cory Gardner - Colorado
- Lindsey Graham - South Carolina
- Charles E Grassley - Iowa
- Orrin G Hatch - Utah
- Dean Heller - Nevada
- John Hoeven - North Dakota
- Cindy Hyde-Smith - Mississippi
- James M Inhofe - Oklahoma
- Johnny Isakson - Georgia
- Ron Johnson - Wisconsin
- John Kennedy - Louisiana
- Jon Kyl - Arizona
- James Lankford - Oklahoma
- Mike Lee - Utah
- Mitch McConnell - Kentucky
- Jerry Moran - Kansas
- Rand Paul - Kentucky
- David Perdue - Georgia
- Rob Portman - Ohio
- Jim Risch - Idaho
- Pat Roberts - Kansas
- Michael Rounds - South Dakota
- Marco Rubio - Florida
- Ben Sasse - Nebraska
- Tim Scott - South Carolina
- Richard C Shelby - Alabama
- Dan Sullivan - Alaska
- John Thune - South Dakota
- Thom Tillis - North Carolina
- Patrick J Toomey - Pennsylvania
- Roger Wicker - Mississippi
- Todd Young - Indiana
Democrats
- Joe Manchin III - West Virginia
Voted against the nomination
Democrats
- Tammy Baldwin - Wisconsin
- Michael Bennet - Colorado
- Richard Blumenthal - Connecticut
- Cory Booker - New Jersey
- Sherrod Brown - Ohio
- Maria Cantwell - Washington
- Benjamin L Cardin - Maryland
- Thomas R Carper - Delaware
- Bob Casey - Pennsylvania
- Chris Coons - Delaware
- Catherine Cortez Masto - Nevada
- Joe Donnelly - Indiana
- Tammy Duckworth - Illinois
- Richard J Durbin - Illinois
- Dianne Feinstein - California
- Kirsten Gillibrand - New York
- Kamala Harris - California
- Maggie Hassan - New Hampshire
- Martin Heinrich - New Mexico
- Heidi Heitkamp - North Dakota
- Mazie K Hirono - Hawaii
- Doug Jones - Alabama
- Tim Kaine - Virginia
- Angus King - Maine
- Amy Klobuchar - Minnesota
- Patrick J Leahy - Vermont
- Edward J Markey - Massachusetts
- Claire McCaskill - Missouri
- Robert Menendez - New Jersey
- Jeff Merkley - Oregon
- Christopher S Murphy - Connecticut
- Patty Murray - Washington
- Bill Nelson - Florida
- Gary Peters - Michigan
- Jack Reed - Rhode Island
- Bernie Sanders - Vermont
- Brian Schatz - Hawaii
- Chuck Schumer - New York
- Jeanne Shaheen - New Hampshire
- Tina Smith - Minnesota
- Debbie Stabenow - Michigan
- Jon Tester - Montana
- Tom Udall - New Mexico
- Chris Van Hollen - Maryland
- Mark Warner - Virginia
- Elizabeth Warren - Massachusetts
- Sheldon Whitehouse - Rhode Island
- Ron Wyden - Oregon
Voted 'present'
- Republican Lisa Murkowski - Alaska (Murkowski was opposed to the nomination, but voted "present" as a courtesy to Montana Senator Daines who is out of town)
Not present
- Republican Steve Daines - Montana (Daines was away for his daughter's wedding, but he would have voted in favour of Kavanaugh)