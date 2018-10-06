How did US Senators vote on Kavanaugh?

Senate votes 50-48 to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Here's how each Senator voted.

    The Senate voted 50-48 in favour of Kavanaugh [Reuters]

    The US Supreme Court voted 50-48 on Saturday to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court, pushing the court further to the right. 

    The vote ended a brutal and divisive battle after sexual assault allegations against the judge were made. Kavanaugh has denied the accusations. 

    Here's a look at how each senator voted.

    Voted in favour of the nomination

    Republicans

    1. Lamar Alexander - Tennessee
    2. John Barrasso - Wyoming
    3. Roy Blunt - Missouri
    4. John Boozman - Arkansas
    5. Richard M Burr - North Carolina
    6. Shelley Moore Capito - West Virginia
    7. Bill Cassidy - Louisiana
    8. Susan Collins - Maine
    9. Bob Corker - Tennessee
    10. John Cornyn - Texas
    11. Tom Cotton - Arkansas
    12. Michael D Crapo - Idaho
    13. Ted Cruz - Texas
    14. Michael B Enzi - Wyoming
    15. Joni Ernst - Iowa
    16. Deb Fischer - Nebraska
    17. Jeff Flake - Arizona
    18. Cory Gardner - Colorado
    19. Lindsey Graham - South Carolina
    20. Charles E Grassley - Iowa
    21. Orrin G Hatch - Utah
    22. Dean Heller - Nevada
    23. John Hoeven - North Dakota
    24. Cindy Hyde-Smith - Mississippi
    25. James M Inhofe - Oklahoma
    26. Johnny Isakson - Georgia
    27. Ron Johnson - Wisconsin
    28. John Kennedy - Louisiana
    29. Jon Kyl - Arizona
    30. James Lankford - Oklahoma
    31. Mike Lee - Utah
    32. Mitch McConnell - Kentucky
    33. Jerry Moran - Kansas
    34. Rand Paul - Kentucky
    35. David Perdue - Georgia
    36. Rob Portman - Ohio
    37. Jim Risch - Idaho
    38. Pat Roberts - Kansas
    39. Michael Rounds - South Dakota
    40. Marco Rubio - Florida
    41. Ben Sasse - Nebraska
    42. Tim Scott - South Carolina
    43. Richard C Shelby - Alabama
    44. Dan Sullivan - Alaska
    45. John Thune - South Dakota
    46. Thom Tillis - North Carolina
    47. Patrick J Toomey - Pennsylvania
    48. Roger Wicker - Mississippi
    49. Todd Young - Indiana

    Democrats 

    1. Joe Manchin III - West Virginia 

    Voted against the nomination 

    Democrats 

    1. Tammy Baldwin - Wisconsin
    2. Michael Bennet - Colorado
    3. Richard Blumenthal - Connecticut
    4. Cory Booker - New Jersey
    5. Sherrod Brown - Ohio
    6. Maria Cantwell - Washington
    7. Benjamin L Cardin - Maryland
    8. Thomas R Carper - Delaware
    9. Bob Casey - Pennsylvania
    10. Chris Coons - Delaware
    11. Catherine Cortez Masto - Nevada
    12. Joe Donnelly - Indiana
    13. Tammy Duckworth - Illinois
    14. Richard J Durbin - Illinois
    15. Dianne Feinstein - California
    16. Kirsten Gillibrand - New York
    17. Kamala Harris - California
    18. Maggie Hassan - New Hampshire
    19. Martin Heinrich - New Mexico
    20. Heidi Heitkamp - North Dakota
    21. Mazie K Hirono - Hawaii
    22. Doug Jones - Alabama
    23. Tim Kaine - Virginia
    24. Angus King - Maine
    25. Amy Klobuchar - Minnesota
    26. Patrick J Leahy - Vermont
    27. Edward J Markey - Massachusetts
    28. Claire McCaskill - Missouri
    29. Robert Menendez - New Jersey
    30. Jeff Merkley - Oregon
    31. Christopher S Murphy - Connecticut
    32. Patty Murray - Washington
    33. Bill Nelson - Florida
    34. Gary Peters - Michigan
    35. Jack Reed - Rhode Island
    36. Bernie Sanders - Vermont
    37. Brian Schatz - Hawaii
    38. Chuck Schumer - New York
    39. Jeanne Shaheen - New Hampshire
    40. Tina Smith - Minnesota
    41. Debbie Stabenow - Michigan
    42. Jon Tester - Montana
    43. Tom Udall - New Mexico
    44. Chris Van Hollen - Maryland
    45. Mark Warner - Virginia
    46. Elizabeth Warren - Massachusetts
    47. Sheldon Whitehouse - Rhode Island
    48. Ron Wyden - Oregon

    Voted 'present'

    1. Republican Lisa Murkowski - Alaska (Murkowski was opposed to the nomination, but voted "present" as a courtesy to Montana Senator Daines who is out of town)

    Not present

    1. Republican Steve Daines - Montana (Daines was away for his daughter's wedding, but he would have voted in favour of Kavanaugh)

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

