It has been 15 days since Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was allegedly murdered after entering Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul.

Turkish authorities have said that a "hit squad" of 15 men may have been involved. Now, the Turkish newspaper Sabah published a list of the suspects and the New York Times has claimed some of them have ties to Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Al Jazeera's Rob Matheson has more on some of the Saudi men identified by the media.