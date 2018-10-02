Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi 'disappears after consulate visit'

Dissident reporter Jamal Khashoggi went to sort out paper work at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul but never returned.

    Khashoggi fled Saudi Arabia in September of last year amid a crackdown on dissent [Al Jazeera]
    Khashoggi fled Saudi Arabia in September of last year amid a crackdown on dissent [Al Jazeera]

    Prominent Saudi dissident and journalist Jamal Khashoggi has gone missing after visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday, the Arab21 news website reported, citing his fiancee.

    Khashoggi, who has been living in self-exile in the United States, entered the consulate's premises at around 1pm in what seemed to be a routine visit to sort out paperwork, before disappearing, the Arabic-language daily said. 

    Prisoners of Conscience, a Saudi Twitter page that covers the human rights of detainees in the kingdom, said it did not dismiss the possibility that Khashoggi's sudden disappearance was an attempt to silence the writer, who has long criticised the government's reform programme under the auspices of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

    "Pursuing activists sets a dangerous precedent that should not be tolerated!" it said on in a Twitter post. 

    The Saudi consulate, however, denied that Khashoggi had ever entered its building.  

    Arab21 said the author paid a visit to the consulate a week earlier but was told by officials at the time to return at a later date.

    Prisoners of Conscience said on its Twitter page that the group holds "Saudi authorities (including the Saudi Embassy in Istanbul) fully responsible for the safety of Jamal Khashoggi". 

    Sources told Al Jazeera that Turkish police had begun searching for the dissident. 

    Khashoggi, who acted as an adviser to the Saudi royal family, fled Saudi Arabia in September of last year amid a crackdown on the kingdom’s intellectuals and journalists.

    {articleGUID}

    He told Al Jazeera's UpFront in March that there was no room left for debate in Saudi Arabia, with citizens rounded up and jailed for questioning the government’s policies.

    "As we speak today, there [are] Saudi intellectuals and journalists jailed. Now, nobody will dare to speak and criticise the reforms [initiated by the crown prince]," he said, adding that "it would be much better for him to allow a breathing space for critics, for Saudi intellectuals, Saudi writers, Saudi media to debate."

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    What obstacles do young women in technology have to overcome to achieve their dreams? Play this retro game to find out.

    What this picture means to me: The last summer

    What this picture means to me: The last summer

    "For a few moments, as she floated in the sea, there was no walker or cane, no cancer, just life ...."

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.