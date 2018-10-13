Saudi Arabia withdraws from Francophone union

Saudi Arabia has withdrawn its bid to join a global union of French-speaking countries. The International Organisation of the Francophonie had questioned Riyadh's commitment to human rights, particularly after the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi.

The organisation was to decide on Saudi Arabia's candidacy at its biennial summit in the Armenian capital, Yerevan. Saudi Arabia withdrew its candidacy for observer status on Wednesday and Al Jazeera was told that both Canada and France supported the decision.

Al Jazeera's Robin Forrestier-Walker reports.