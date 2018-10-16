Running to be first female Native American in Congress

New Mexico's Deb Haaland is among the large number of minority and marginalized candidates in upcoming US midterm elections.

by

    The upcoming US midterm elections will feature a large number of female first-time candidates, including Deb Haaland, who is seeking to become the first female Native American ever elected to the US Congress.

    Haaland's supporters say that she will bring a unique voice to Congress if she wins the election.

    Native Americans are running for office in greater numbers around the country, with over 100 Native candidates competing for various offices this election cycle.

    Al Jazeera's Rob Reynolds reports from New Mexico.

