Above the Rubble: Bedouin schools threatened with demolition

Palestinian children living under Israeli occupation face many challenges when it comes to getting an education.

But for Bedouin children, it's even more difficult.

They travel long distances across dangerous terrain, to get to schools that lack electricity or computers. And, like more than forty other schools in the occupied West Bank, Israel threatens to demolish what meagre classrooms they have because they were built without building permits from the Israeli government.

Al Jazeera's Natasha Ghoneim reports from the occupied West Bank, as part of our series, Above the Rubble.