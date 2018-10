Despite the differing narratives about what happened to Jamal Khashoggi on October 2, some facts are indisputable, pieced together using security footage and Turkish intelligence.

Turkish sources say the leader of what they call the Saudi "hit team" was Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman's bodyguard Maher Abdulaziz Mutreb.

Al Jazeera's Andrew Simmons looks back at Jamal Khashoggi's last day.