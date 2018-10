United Nations cash provides a vital lifeline for 180,000 Syrian refugee families living in Lebanon. But that's only 30 percent of the refugee families; there aren't enough funds to cover them all.

The World Food Programme has to reassess the situation of all registered refugee families annually and make the decision to redirect its aid towards those who need it the most.

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from Lebanon's Bekaa Valley.