DRC police 'detain' five journalists over critical reporting

Five journalists at a newspaper in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were "abducted" after publishing articles about alleged misappropriation of rations for police cadets, according to their managing editor.

The detentions on Friday followed a series of prosecutions of journalists in the country, just two months before elections to replace President Joseph Kabila.

"The police proceeded early this morning to abduct five journalists from AfricaNews. Octave Mukendi, Bruce Landu, Roddy Bosakwa, Dan Luyila and Laurent Omba were taken to an unknown destination," AfricaNews managing editor Achille Kadima said in a statement.

DRC ranks 154th out of 180 countries on the press freedoms index compiled by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

The media watchdog called for the immediate release of the five journalists.

#RDC #Libertédelapresse: voici les 5 journalistes de @africanewsrdc détenus au cachot de la Direction des renseignements de la Police nationale après publication d'un article se rapportant aux enquêtes de l'IG sur le détournement présumé des rations des élèves policiers pic.twitter.com/O6Pfzj0bPd — AfricaNews (@africanewsrdc) October 19, 2018

Translation: Here are the five Africa news journalists detained by the national police intelligence directorate after publishing an article about the IG's investigation into the alleged misappropriation of rations for police cadets.

"It is unbelievable and very disturbing that the police have arrested journalists who revealed that a police investigation was being conducted into alleged misappropriation," said Arnaud Froger, the head of RSF's Africa desk.

"These journalists just did their job by informing the public that an investigation was under way. They have no place being detained and must be released at once."

Journalists harrassed, arrested

The journalists had worked at the office of the tri-weekly newspaper overnight to finish the latest edition and were arrested on the premises.

The officers who took them did not show any documents, Kadima told AFP news agency, adding that he had gone into hiding.

Earlier, he had written a letter to the national police chief complaining that police had conducted a "roundup" of copies of AfricaNews from newsstands.

On the front page of the current issue, the paper carried a story on an inquiry into misappropriation of police cadet rations, adding the head of the country's police academies had been summoned.

General Celestin Kanyama is under sanctions by the United States, which accused him of responsibility for a 2013-2014 police operation in which at least 50 young men and boys were reportedly killed and more than 30 others were forcibly "disappeared".

When approached by AFP over the case of the reporters, Kanyama said: "Stop your bulls**t. Do not quote me over things I know nothing about."

This year around 20 journalists have been harassed or arrested in DRC, said Joseph-Boucard Kasonga, president of the UNPC national press union.

RSF on Wednesday also sounded the alarm over the case of reporter Sylvanie Kiaku, of the weekly La Percee, who has been detained for more than a week on charges of defamation, over two articles she wrote about redundancies at a local bank.