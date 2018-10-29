Pittsburgh shooting: Vigils across US as hate crimes up

Thousands gathered for an interfaith prayer vigil at a city church following the mass shooting at the synagogue.

by

    Vigils in the honour of the victims have been taking place across the United States, including in New York, which is home to more than a million Jews.

    Interfaith voices have been some of the loudest expressing solidarity for the victims of the shooting that left 11 dead on Saturday in the worst attack on worshipping Jews in American history, according to the director of the American Jewish Archives.

    Al Jazeera's Kristen Saloomey reports from New York on the community's reaction to the shooting, and the nationwide rise in hate crimes.

