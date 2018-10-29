Pittsburgh shooting: Suspect expressed hatred of Jews

Shortly after the shooting, President Donald Trump called for unity in a nation where hate crime is on the rise.

by

    Survivors of the synagogue shooting in the US city of Pittsburgh have been speaking out about their ordeal.

    They joined religious leaders across all faiths at a vigil on Sunday in the honour of the victims of the shooting.

    As many as 11 people were killed when suspected gunman Robert Bowen burst into the building, yelling “all Jews must die”. All of them were middle-aged or over, including two brothers and a 97-year-old woman.

    Bowers has been charged with hate crimes for Saturday's attack and he faces death penalty if convicted.

    Al Jazeera's Shihab Rattansi reports from Pittsburgh.

