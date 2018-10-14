Palestinians in historic town face Israeli gentrification threat

Palestinians say the neglect of the 'jewel in the crown' of an ancient port is a symbol of how they are being squeezed out as rich Israelis and tourists move in.

by

    Some say its an architectural "jewel in the crown" of an ancient port in Israel. But the Khan al-Umdan - in the old city of Acre - has been neglected to the point of near collapse.

    Despite the gentrification of Acre and the money being lavished on the city, Khan al-Umdan is a crumbling shell, ruled too dangerous to enter.

    Palestinians say the 18th-century centre for sailors is a symbol of how they are being squeezed out as rich Israelis and tourists move in.

    Al Jazeera's Harry Fawcett reports from Acre.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    What obstacles do young women in technology have to overcome to achieve their dreams? Play this retro game to find out.

    The War in October: What Happened in 1973?

    The War in October: What Happened in 1973?

    Al Jazeera examines three weeks of war from which both Arabs and Israelis claimed to emerge victorious.