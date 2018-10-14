Palestinians in historic town face Israeli gentrification threat

Some say its an architectural "jewel in the crown" of an ancient port in Israel. But the Khan al-Umdan - in the old city of Acre - has been neglected to the point of near collapse.

Despite the gentrification of Acre and the money being lavished on the city, Khan al-Umdan is a crumbling shell, ruled too dangerous to enter.

Palestinians say the 18th-century centre for sailors is a symbol of how they are being squeezed out as rich Israelis and tourists move in.

Al Jazeera's Harry Fawcett reports from Acre.