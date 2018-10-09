Palestinians in Gaza face mounting mental health crisis

Suffering in silence - suicidal tendencies and depression are among the less obvious scars for Palestinians trying to fight against Israeli occupation.

by

    More than a decade of blockade, war and economic collapse have taken a huge toll on the mental health of Palestinians in Gaza.

    Israeli attacks on recent protests at the border are adding to the stress.

    Nearly 200 protesters have been killed and thousands injured by Israeli live ammunition.

    The WHO has estimated that up to 20 percent of Gaza’s population is likely to have serious mental health problems.

    In 2017, the number of psychiatric patients visiting government-linked mental health clinics was up nearly 70 percent on the year before.

    Al Jazeera's Harry Fawcett reports from Gaza.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    What obstacles do young women in technology have to overcome to achieve their dreams? Play this retro game to find out.

    The War in October: What Happened in 1973?

    The War in October: What Happened in 1973?

    Al Jazeera examines three weeks of war from which both Arabs and Israelis claimed to emerge victorious.