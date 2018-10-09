Palestinians in Gaza face mounting mental health crisis

More than a decade of blockade, war and economic collapse have taken a huge toll on the mental health of Palestinians in Gaza.

Israeli attacks on recent protests at the border are adding to the stress.

Nearly 200 protesters have been killed and thousands injured by Israeli live ammunition.

The WHO has estimated that up to 20 percent of Gaza’s population is likely to have serious mental health problems.

In 2017, the number of psychiatric patients visiting government-linked mental health clinics was up nearly 70 percent on the year before.

Al Jazeera's Harry Fawcett reports from Gaza.