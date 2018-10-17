Can the opening of the Nassib crossing end of Syria's isolation?

The reopening of Nassib border crossing, a vital trade route between Lebanon and Jordan, is not just a boost to regional economies and is part of the Assad government's attempts to end its isolation.

    Several border crossings between Syria and neighbouring countries have reopened in recent weeks.

    It has eased years of political and economic isolation for the country during a seven-year civil war. On Monday, the Nassib crossing with Jordan opened for the first time in three years.

    As it is now apparent that Bashar al-Assad will remain in power in Syria, the region and world powers struggle with whether and how to reintegrate Syria from its isolation.

    Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from Lebanon's border with Syria.

