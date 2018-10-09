Nikki Haley resigns as US ambassador to United Nations

Trump has accepted Nikki Haley's resignation as US ambassador to the United Nations.

    Haley is the latest in a string of high-profile firings and resignations from the Trump administration [Evan Vucci/AP]
    Haley is the latest in a string of high-profile firings and resignations from the Trump administration [Evan Vucci/AP]

    US President Donald Trump has accepted Nikki Haley's resignation as US ambassador to the United Nations, saying she would be leaving his administration at the end of the year.

    In the White House's Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump called the ambassador a "very special" person "who gets it", adding that she told him six months ago that she might want to take some time off.

    Trump said that together they "solved a lot of problems".

    Haley, 46, said she had no immediate plans, and denied she would be running for president in 2020.

    Haley was appointed to the UN post in November 2016.

    Before she was named by Trump to her UN post, Haley was governor of South Carolina, the first woman to hold the post. She was re-elected in 2014.

    A rookie to international politics, Haley was an unusual pick for to be UN envoy.

    {articleGUID}

    As South Carolina governor, she was outspoken in her criticism of Trump during the 2016 campaign.

    The daughter of Indian immigrants, Haley alluded to Trump in denouncing "the siren call of the angriest voices" who disrespected America's immigrants.

    Trump then tweeted that "The people of South Carolina are embarrassed by Nikki Haley".

    SOURCE: News agencies

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    What obstacles do young women in technology have to overcome to achieve their dreams? Play this retro game to find out.

    The War in October: What Happened in 1973?

    The War in October: What Happened in 1973?

    Al Jazeera examines three weeks of war from which both Arabs and Israelis claimed to emerge victorious.