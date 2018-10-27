Netanyahu visits Oman, says opposing Iran unites Gulf and Israel

The Israeli prime minister visited Oman just three days after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in a move expected to increase pressure on Palestine to participate in US-led peace negotiations.

    Benjamin Netanyahu has made the first official visit to Oman by an Israeli leader in 24 years.

    The visit comes three days after Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas visited the Gulf nation and is a sign of warming relations between Israel and many of the Gulf states. The improved relationship between Israel and many of its Arab neighbours is expected to increase pressure on the Palestinian leadership to cooperate with US President Donald Trump's so-called "Deal of the Century" to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    The Israeli prime minister said that mutual opposition to Iran has brought Israel closer to the Gulf Arab countries, while Iran criticised the visit, saying that Israel was seeking to create divisions among Muslim countries.

    Al Jazeera's Mohamad ElBardicy reports.

