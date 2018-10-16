Who was murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi?

A look at the life and career of the renowned journalist who wrote columns critical of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before he disappeared mysteriously.

by

    Turkish authorities say prosecutors have found evidence that supports suspicions that missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul.

    Khashoggi was a contributor to The Washington Post and has written columns critical of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

    But Khashoggi had not always been a man on the outside. For 30 years of his life, Khashoggi carefully walked a line between supporting the Saudi royal circle and pushing for reforms from within.

    Al Jazeera's Dorsa Jabbari takes a closer look at Khashoggi's life and career.

