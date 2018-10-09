Will Milorad Dodik break up Bosnia?

The Bosnian Serb nationalist, who won a seat in Bosnia's rotating presidency, has promised that the Republika Srpska with secede from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

by

    A Serb nationalist who wants to break up Bosnia and Herzegovina has won a seat in the presidency after elections on Sunday.

    Milorad Dodik has promised the Serbian entity of Republika Srpska will split away from Bosnia.

    He also said, on his first day in office, he will write to US President Donald Trump to demand the abolition of the Office of the High Representative - a part of the Dayton Peace Accords intended to protect the country's constitution.

    Analysts have worried that the new Bosnian Serb president seems intent on demolishing Bosnia's government institutions.

    Al Jazeera's David Chater reports from Sarajevo.

