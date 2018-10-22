Migrant caravan continues towards dangers in Mexico

More and more of the refugees and migrants that comprise the so-called "caravan" of people from Central America have defied the fortified border and crossed into Mexico to reach the United States.

But there are still dangers before them, including human traffickers and drug cartels who often prey upon migrants as they move deeper into Mexico.

And even if they reach the US, President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the military to stop them from entering the country.

Al Jazeera's John Holman reports from Chiapas in southern Mexico.