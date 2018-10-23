US midterms 2018: Trump backs Ted Cruz in Texas rally

Donald Trump hits the campaign trail for former rival Ted Cruz to win the heart of Texas in the upcoming midterm elections.

by

    President Donald Trump has thrown his support behind an old rival in Texas in the run-up to the US midterm elections.

    Senator Ted Cruz dominated Trump in the Texas Republican primary in 2016, but ultimately lost the nomination.

    The two once called each other “liars", but are now united in their effort to prevent the Democrats from taking control of Congress. At a Cruz campaign rally in Houston, the president again spoke out against immigration - a hot-button issue in the border state.

    Al Jazeera's Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from Houston, Texas.

