Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at the age of 65

Billionaire Paul Allen, who founded US software giant Microsoft with Bill Gates in the 1970s, died on Monday at the age of 65 after his latest battle with cancer, his family said.

Allen said earlier this month that he was being treated for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, the same kind of cancer her battled and overcame nearly a decade ago. He was first diagnosed when he was CEO of Microsoft.



"My brother was a remarkable individual on every level. While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend," Allen's sister Jody said in a statement.



"Paul's family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern... At this time of loss and grief for us - and so many others - we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day."

'Indispensable'

Satya Nadella, current Microsoft CEO, said in a statement on Linkedin, that Allen's "contributions to our company, our industry and to our community are indispensable".

Nadella added that Allen "created magical products, experiences and institutions and in doing so, he changed the world".

Allen, also a well-known philanthropist, is one of the world's wealthiest people, ranking 44th on Forbes's 2018 list of the world's billionaires.

He owned or was part-owner of a number of sports clubs including the NFL's Seattle Seahawks and NBA's Portland Trail Blazers.