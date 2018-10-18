Mexico on alert as next tropical cyclone brews in Pacific

A depression off the coast of southern Mexico may turn into the 20th tropical storm of the East Pacific season by Friday, making 2018 one of the busiest years so far.

If the depression, which has already caused showers and thunderstorms along the Gulf of Mexico, turns into a tropical storm, it will be given the name Vicente.

As the system begins to intensify, flooding and mudslides will be the greatest concern. Thunderstorms could also produce some damaging winds in the region.

By the end of the week, the risk of flooding and travel disruptions could extend to Acapulco and Puerto Escondido.

Through the weekend, there is still uncertainty on where the storm is headed.

If the storm tracks farther off the coast, heavy winds will remain offshore, but downpours capable of causing flooding, mudslides and travel disruptions may occur.

However, if the storm moves northwest, parallel to the coastline, Mexico will be affected next week, with damaging winds expected in areas from Baja California to the interiors of northern Mexico.

The tropical storm may also hit the neighbouring parts in the United States, including Texas, where widespread flooding has already occurred.