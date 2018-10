The artistic gymnastics world championships are underway in Qatar. The team that will be in focus is the US women, whose medal charge will be led by the star of 2016 Olympics, Simone Biles, who won four gold medals in Rio de Janerio.

But off the mat, the US has been struggling after a sex abuse scandal that has left the country’s national federation in a mess.

Al Jazeera's Sohail Malik reports from Doha.