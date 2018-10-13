Major business leaders boycott Saudi summit over Khashoggi case

The World Bank president, the head of Uber and CNN all withdraw from 'Davos in the Desert' conference, but the US treasury secretary still plans to attend, for now.

by

    A growing number of business figures and companies have said they will boycott an important investor conference in Saudi Arabia later this month in reaction to the disappearance of Saudi dissident and journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.

    The World Bank president, Uber's chief executive, and Richard Branson are among high-profile individuals who have cancelled their trips to Riyadh.

    The conference is part of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's ambitious "2030" programme to make the kingdom less reliant on oil.

    Al Jazeera's Alan Fisher reports.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    What obstacles do young women in technology have to overcome to achieve their dreams? Play this retro game to find out.

    The War in October: What Happened in 1973?

    The War in October: What Happened in 1973?

    Al Jazeera examines three weeks of war from which both Arabs and Israelis claimed to emerge victorious.