Major business leaders boycott Saudi summit over Khashoggi case

A growing number of business figures and companies have said they will boycott an important investor conference in Saudi Arabia later this month in reaction to the disappearance of Saudi dissident and journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.

The World Bank president, Uber's chief executive, and Richard Branson are among high-profile individuals who have cancelled their trips to Riyadh.

The conference is part of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's ambitious "2030" programme to make the kingdom less reliant on oil.

Al Jazeera's Alan Fisher reports.