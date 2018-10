It was only last week when US President Donald Trump for the first time hinted at the possible involvement of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (also known as MBS) in Jamal Khashoggi's murder in the beginning of this month.

Experts believe Trump administration's hesitance in directly implicating MBS and the Saudi royal family has much to do with his administration's strategy on Iran.

Al Jazeera's James Bays reports from New York.