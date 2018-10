Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says a game is being played over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi to protect senior figures linked to the crime.

Erdogan's comments come as Saudi Arabia's top prosecutor met Turkish officials for a second time.

Riyadh has reportedly handed over testimonies of 18 suspects to Ankara after refusing to do so earlier.

There are still disagreements over where the suspects should be tried.

Al Jazeera's Alan Fisher reports from Istanbul.