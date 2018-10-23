Iraq: Car bomb blast kills four, wounds 15 near Mosul

Vehicle packed with explosives was parked near a restaurant and a crowded market in Qayyara area.

    No group has claimed responsibility, but Islamic State fighters often carry out such attacks [Al Jazeera]
    No group has claimed responsibility, but Islamic State fighters often carry out such attacks [Al Jazeera]

    At least four people have been killed and 15 others wounded in a car bomb blast in the northern Iraq's town of Qayyara, police and medical sources said.

    A vehicle packed with explosives was parked near a restaurant and a crowded market area, south of the city of Mosul, police said on Tuesday.

    Health official said the death toll might rise as some of the wounded were in a critical condition.

    No group immediately claimed responsibility, but Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS, also known as ISIL) fighters often carry out such attacks.

    {articleGUID}

    Iraq declared victory over ISIS in December, dislodging the group from all territories it held after its self-proclaimed caliphate, which also composed part of Syria, collapsed earlier in 2017.

    The group's fighters have since waged a campaign of kidnapping, killing and bomb attacks targeting civilians and security forces.

    An interior ministry spokesman said the blast was a result of a "terrorist attack by a car bomb".

    SOURCE: Reuters news agency