Emergency workers in Indonesia have rescued a man trapped under rubble since Friday's earthquake.

He was found in a cavity under a building that collapsed in the six-metre-high tsunami that followed.

Recovery efforts are taking place across Central Sulawesi province.

The latest reports indicate at least 1,234 people are confirmed dead.

