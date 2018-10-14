Green Party rises amid bands, beer and Brezel of Baravia election

Why a Green surge could see the party make significant gains in Germany's traditionally most conservative state.

by

    Oberbayern should be a heartland for Germany's Christian Social Union (CSU), fertile ground for the conservative party's message on immigration, but instead a survey suggests more people are rejecting the rhetoric of the right.

    The Green Party, and its vision of tolerant, multicultural future, is becoming increasingly popular in Bavaria.

    The CSU, at this point, has rejected a potential coalition government with the Greens, but it seems a distinct possibility that the Green Party may be able to force its way in.

    Al Jazeera's Dominic Kane reports from Haag in Oberbayern.

