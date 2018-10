Greece is known for its history and climate, but not for oil and gas.

That may be about to change with a new pipeline being completed across the north of the country that will transport natural gas from the Caspian Sea to Western Europe.

It's part of a European Union policy to move away from dependence on Russian gas after shipments were stopped for two weeks during the 2009 Ukraine crisis, causing shortages in southeastern Europe.

Al Jazeera's John Psaropoulos reports.