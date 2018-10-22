Gorbachev deplores Trump move to scrap US-Russia nuclear treaty

On Monday, US National Security Adviser John Bolton will face some tough questions from Moscow, after Donald Trump said he will pull out of a landmark nuclear weapons treaty.

Trump's decision has faced strong criticism from former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, who signed the treaty in 1987 with US President Ronald Reagan, who said the US administration does not know what it is doing.

The US and Russia have traded accusations and denials in the past that the other is already violating the treaty.

Al Jazeera's Step Vaessen reports from Moscow.