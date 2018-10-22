Gorbachev deplores Trump move to scrap US-Russia nuclear treaty

Russia condemns the US decision to pull out of a 30-year old arms treaty - as does Mikhail Gorbachev, the Soviet leader who signed it.

by

    On Monday, US National Security Adviser John Bolton will face some tough questions from Moscow, after Donald Trump said he will pull out of a landmark nuclear weapons treaty.

    Trump's decision has faced strong criticism from former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, who signed the treaty in 1987 with US President Ronald Reagan, who said the US administration does not know what it is doing.

    The US and Russia have traded accusations and denials in the past that the other is already violating the treaty.

    Al Jazeera's Step Vaessen reports from Moscow.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    Interactive: Coding like a girl

    What obstacles do young women in technology have to overcome to achieve their dreams? Play this retro game to find out.

    The Coming War on China

    The Coming War on China

    Journalist John Pilger on how the world's greatest military power, the US, may well be on the road to war with China.