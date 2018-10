Visitors to the Tate Modern art gallery in London may be leaving the latest exhibition in tears and they may not even see the entire exhibit.

Her interactive installation features a menthol-scented room designed to provoke crying and a concealed image that requires the cooperation of hundreds of people to view.

Best known for her politically engaged projects, this newest piece by Cuban artist Tania Bruguera addresses the issue of global migration.

Al Jazeera's Charlie Angela reports from London.