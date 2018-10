Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi entered Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul on October 2 to obtain a document certifying he divorced his ex-wife - never to be seen since.

Turkish sources have told media outlets they believe the Saudi writer was killed in the consulate in what they describe as "premeditated murder".

Saudi officials have countered that claim, insisting Khashoggi left the building before vanishing.

Laura Burdon-Manley takes a look at what we know so far about the investigation.