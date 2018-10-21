Exclusive: Spot-fixes in 15 international cricket matches

Al Jazeera Investigative Unit's latest documentary, Cricket's Match-Fixers: The Munawar Files, contains recordings of an Indian match-fixer phoning in details of spot-fixes in 15 international matches to a notorious bookmaker.

The match-fixer gave a total of 26 predictions, of which all but one turned out to be accurate.

The spot-fixes were all session fixes, predicting what would happen in a specific session of six, eight or 10 overs.

Many of the matches involved multiple spot-fixes. In some cases, fixes were delivered by both teams.

Due to the gravity of the accusations and the prospect of criminal investigations, we are not, at present, naming the fixed sessions nor the teams perpetrating the fix because that would identify the batsmen suspected of fixing.

The 15 matches in question are:

1. Australia v England, ODI, 21.01.2011

2. Australia v Zimbabwe, ODI World Cup, 21.02.2011

3. England v Netherlands, ODI World Cup, 22.02.2011

4. Australia v Kenya, ODI World Cup, 13.03.2011

5. England v South Africa, ODI World Cup, 06.03.2011

6. England v Bangladesh, ODI World Cup, 11.03.2011

7. England v India, Test, 21-25.07.2011

8. South Africa v Australia, Test, 09-11.11.2011

9. Australia v New Zealand, Test, 09-12.12.2011

10. England v Pakistan, Test, 17-19.01.2012

11. England v Pakistan, Test, 25-28.01.2012

12. England v Pakistan, Test, 03-06.02.2012

13. Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, T20I World Cup, 18.09.2012

14. England v Afghanistan, T20I World Cup, 21.09.2012

15. South Africa v Pakistan, T20I World Cup, 28.09.2012

Cricket's Match Fixers: The Munawar Files, is available online and can be viewed on Al Jazeera at the following times:

Sunday, October 21 - 20:00 GMT

Monday, October 22 - 06:00 GMT

Tuesday, October 23 - 01:00 GMT

Wednesday, October 24 - 12:00 GMT

Thursday, October 25 - 06:00 GMT

Friday, October 26 - 01:00 GMT

Saturday, October 27 - 20:00 GMT

Sunday, October 28 - 12:00 GMT